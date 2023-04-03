News you can trust since 1981
Massive £1.6m to be spent on more electric car charging points in Milton Keynes

We’ll make sure it becomes ever easier to own an electric car in MK, says MP

By Sally Murrer
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:58 BST

The Government is forking out more than £1.6m to provide more electric car charging points in Milton Keynes.

The funding boost has come to Milton Keynes City Council from the government’s Indicative Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) fund.

Milton Keynes currently has the highest number of publicly electric car charging points in England per 100k population, outside of London and Coventry.

Milton Keynes already has a high number of electric car charging points
This has been backed by more than £10 million of Government funding since 2016 alone through schemes such as the Go Ultra Low City Schemes (GULCS) and the On Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS).

The latest round of funding comes as the Government continues to focus on phasing out the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030, with industry statistics showing over 1 in 5 new cars sold in 2022 had a plug.

Ben Everitt, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “This Conservative Government is absolutely committed to tackling climate change and reducing emissions so I’m delighted to see further investment into public electric car charging points in Milton Keynes.

“We’ve led the way on this for so long and I’ve been championing the cause down in Parliament so it’s great to see we’re being listened to and we can make sure it becomes easier and easier to own an electric car in MK.”

Iain Stewart, the MP for Milton Keynes South, said: “More and more drivers in Milton Keynes are looking to make the shift to an electric car... I am delighted that the Conservative Government is providing more funding.”

