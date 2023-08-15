Massive vintage clothing sale to be held in Central Milton Keynes where you can purchase by the kilo
A kilo sale of second-hand an vintage clothing is to be held at the city centre next month.
UK’s biggest vintage kilo sale Worth The Weight will be returning to Cornerstone Church on Saturday September 2 and it’s the perfect chance for people to grab a bag of bargains, say organisers.
There will 60 rails - nine tonnes – of handpicked vintage and pre-owned stock to rummage through. Shoppers can pick and mix from the best denim, sports, ladies fashion, men’s fashion, outerwear and accessories and pay on the scales at the end.
It costs £20 per kilo, with prices starting as little as £1.
"It’s a cost-effective way of getting bulk sustainable clothing and helping the environment at the same time,” said organiser Chris Davies.
"We’re excited to be coming back to Milton Keynes as we know that the area is full of eco-conscious fashion lovers,” he added.
The event is part of Second Hand September, which is an initiative started in 2019 by Oxfam as a way to encourage people to reuse, recycle and reduce waste.
The sale runs from 10am until 4pm. Entry is £3 for early bird and £2 after.
For more details of future events follow the official Worth the Weight Facebook page on https://www.facebook.com/events/237257215324826
Worth the Weight was founded in 2018 as a way of fighting fast fashion. Since its inception, the company has taken the UK by storm, travelling the length and breadth of the country with tonnes of vintage stock every weekend.