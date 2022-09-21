Massive vintage clothing sale where you buy by the kilo comes to Milton Keynes

People can fill a bag with clothes and pay £20 per kilo for them.

The sale will be held at the Church of Christ the Cornerstone in the city centre, one of the few spaces big enough to accommodate all the rails of clothing.

It will open at 10am and finish at 4pm.

There will be 9 tonnes of vintage clothing on sale at the MK venue

A spokesman for the organisers, Worth the Weight Vintage, said: “We're coming your way with the biggest vintage sale you've ever seen. Grab a biodegradable bag on your way in and pick and mix your vintage clothing, all for £20 a kilo. “

The company promises to bring 9 tonnes of stock, which will be split a broad range of categories including Denim, Sports, Ladies’ fashion, Men’s fashion, Outerwear and Accessories. The clothing dates from the 1960s to the 1990s and includes all favourite branded names. The rails are replenished constantly throughout the day.

“To keep the price point low, things are organised into type rather than size so be prepared to try on (we bring changing rooms),” said the spokesman,

“Once you've found what you like it's time to Weigh & Pay at one of our Weigh your own stations ,where you can test your haul and check you're staying on budget. Or if you're confident with your haul head straight to our Pay Station where one of our friendly team will help you check out. We take cash or card, including Apple Pay.”

People can browse and fill a bag

All stock at the event is £20 per kilo, apart from heavy items such as coats which are £20 maximum.

Tickets cost £2 per person with children under 12 free. People can pay £3 for a special early bird ticket which gives them entry from 10am.

All tickets are available here.

There is no minimum or maximum spend at the event so people so you can pick as little or as much as they want. A 50g item, for example, will cost £1.