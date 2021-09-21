Mayor calls on all cyclists to turn out for mass photo and help Milton Keynes's city status bid

MK's Mayor Mohammed Khan is calling on cyclists from across Milton Keynes to turn out for a photograph in Station Square at 5pm on Thursday September 30.

And he hopped onto a trick cycle in the square to show off his own skills before the event.

The photo will be part of the Mayor’s Awards to celebrate a successful Cycle September month - and at the same time give a boost to MK's city status application.

Clever Mayor Khan shows his skills on a trick cycle

The initiative is organised by MK Council and Live To Ride and aims to get more people cycling around the borough.

Milton Keynes competes locally, nationally and globally with businesses of a similar size to see who can gain the highest percentage of staff cycling by the end of the month.

So far in MK Volkswagen Financial Services is in the lead of the Business Cycling Competition with 221 cycle trips so far. In a Schools Cycling Competition. The leading school is Lord Grey Academy with 83.

Mayor Khan said: “One of my aims in the rest of my time as Mayor is to help MK in its bid for city status. We all know we must develop greener daily habits, and cycling to work and school is something more of us can do.

The Mayor presents the bike month awards earlier this summer

"Let’s get a photo of the biggest number of cyclists ever in Station Square and make it part of our submission for city status.”

All are welcome to bring their bikes for the photo in Station Square next Thursday. Cycle Saviours will provide a free Dr. Bike repair service from 4pm and there will also be free bike registration from MK Police.

Namji’s restaurant will provide free hot snacks and there will be some spectacular trick cycling for entertainment.

Milton Keynes plans to apply for official city status during The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.