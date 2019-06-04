Mayor celebrates Alzheimer’s Society 40th Anniversary with Milton Keynes Singing for the Brain group

Members of the Milton Keynes Singing for the Brain group celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Alzheimer’s Society with new Mayor of MK Sam Crooks.

Councillor Crooks witnessed first-hand how music can have a positive impact on people living with dementia.

MK mayor meets with one of the volunteer teams

He met regular members of the group and their carers and chatted to the staff and volunteers who help make Singing for the Brain such a success.

He said: “It’s been a great pleasure to join this lovely group of people all singing together and enjoying each other’s company; I can see just how important music and singing are to people living with dementia”.

MK mayor meets Peggy and her daughters Trudy and Sally and Marion Child