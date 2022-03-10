Mayor joins special event in Milton Keynes to mark International Women's Day

Four inspirational speakers addressed an event at MK Theatre and MK Rose Memorial in Campbell Park to mark International Women's Day.

The event, hosted by MK Community Foundation president, Fola Komolafe, pledged to 'Break the Bias' exploring topics around gender bias, stereotypes and discrimination, as well as steps that can be taken collectively to encourage a gender equal world.

It was attended by Milton Keynes mayor Mohammed Khan, and George Anson, the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire.

Milton Keynes Mayor Mohammed Khan, left, attended the event at MK Rose

Amanda Carter-Philpot, a local business owner, writer, trainer and member of the Women’s Equality Party, was among the speakers who shared the many biases she has broken, with based on 60 years' experience as a disabled woman.

She was joined by Ellie Reid, from MK Dons Set, who gave an encouraging talk around the Women’s Euros Legacy and the impact on physical wellbeing and arts and heritage in Milton Keynes.

Santander’s Women in Business Network representative and human behaviour coach, Laura McLean inspired attendees with her speech on the power of mindset. And finally, local mother, actor, poet and Senior Engagement Coordinator at London Social Justice Charity, Lisa Lovell, 'blew everyone away' with a poem that expressed the #BreakTheBias theme.

June Oldroyd, Director of Philanthropy at MK Community Foundation, said “It was great to be in a position to meet in person and listen to inspirational women talk about challenging bias and empowering women to recognise and use their strengths without compromise.”

The International Women’s Day event featured a performance from MK Cheerleading Academy

Supporters of the event, which also featured a performance by MK Cheerleading Academy, were later encouraged to write pledges around how they will help to #BreakTheBias, in line with this year’s theme, which were later tied on to the ‘International Women’s Day’ pillar.