Mayor raises Tibetan flag in Milton Keynes

Cllr Mohammed Khan was one of 100 visitors who crowded into the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple at Willen on Sunday to hear speeches, chanting and music before the Tibetan flag was raised.

Other visitors included Mr Sonam Frasi, who is His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s representative in the UK.

Mr Frasi expressed the importance of the event in standing alongside Tibetans in Tibet and in exile.

Tibetan flags were flying

Cllr Khan agreed, saying: “Fighting for freedom and having your flags standing tall is one of the best things in the world one can have.

He added: “Many occupations are happening in the world and as the first citizen of MK where 75 different languages are spoken and with people living

side by side peacefully, I like to state to all the occupying countries that freedom is there for everyone”.

A team of runners and walkers, including six Tibetan Terriers, afterwards carried flags around Willen Lake.

Event organiser Catherine Mostyn Scott, said, “I am deeply grateful to everyone who contributed to making this such a happy and successful celebration of a beautiful flag. My thanks go to Sister Maruta and her team for allowing us to use this beautiful and peaceful setting.

"I look forward to an even bigger and better event for our 10th anniversary next year.