McDonald’s proposes to become 'market leaders' in vegan food in Milton Keynes by 2025

McDonald's UK and Ireland bosses have described how they plan to make the fast-food company a market leader in vegan plant-based food by 2025.

At part of its official Plan for Change, the company month launched its 100% vegan McPlant burger.

It features a vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, vegan sauce, fresh onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and vegan cheese. It is cooked separately from other McDonald's burgers and sandwiches using dedicated utensils

McDonald's new McPlant burger

Meanwhile restaurants have even stopped using plastic for the famous Happy Meal toys. The meals now contain a soft toy, book or paper-based toy, and this move alone removes more than 3,000 tonnes of plastic from circulation.

McDonald’s is also recycling more than one million Happy Meal toys to create children’s playgrounds across the UK.

By 2024, all the company's customer packaging will be made from renewable, recycled or certified sources and designed to be recyclable or compostable.

Next month it will launch its first restaurant built to a UK industry net zero emissions standard in Shropshire. This will be a first for the UK industry and will act as a blueprint for future restaurants.

By 2030, McDonald’s UK&I plan to have helped one million people gain new skills and open doors to jobs. As part of this, the company will have supported 3,000 apprentices by 2025 and have introduced a youth worker into every UK restaurant by 2024.

By 2030, McDonald’s UK&I will aim to achieve net zero emissions for all its restaurants and offices.

By 2040, the company will aim to achieve net zero emissions across its entire business by addressing all the ways it impacts the climate, and significantly reducing and removing greenhouse gas emissions.

Already McDonald's buys only renewable electricity for use in its restaurants, turning cooking oil into fuel for its delivery trucks, and rolling out electric vehicle charge points