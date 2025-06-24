Mean Girls The Musical comes to Milton Keynes as part of UK tour

Mean Girls: The Musical is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre next year as part of its UK tour

The theatre show is based on the American teenage comedy film which starred Lindsay Lohan.

It follows the character of Cady Heron as she aims to break up The Plastics, an envied clique of girls, at her new school.

Mean Girls The Musical premiered at London’s Savoy Theatre last year and has been running at the venue for almost a year, where it was seen by more than 330,000 people.

It was written by American actress and comedian Tina Fey after reading the self-help book Queen Bees and Wannabes, which covers themes including high school social cliques, school bullying and the impact it can have on teenagers.

Casting for the UK tour has yet to be announced, with the show coming to Milton Keynes from Tuesday April 14 through until Saturday April 18.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday July 3 through the theatre’s website.

