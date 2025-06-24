Mean Girls The Musical comes to Milton Keynes as part of UK tour

By Neil Shefferd
Published 24th Jun 2025, 12:29 BST
Mean Girls: The Musical is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre next year as part of its UK tourplaceholder image
Mean Girls: The Musical is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre next year as part of its UK tour
Mean Girls The Musical is coming to Milton Keynes in 2026 as part of its UK tour.

The theatre show is based on the American teenage comedy film which starred Lindsay Lohan.

It follows the character of Cady Heron as she aims to break up The Plastics, an envied clique of girls, at her new school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mean Girls The Musical premiered at London’s Savoy Theatre last year and has been running at the venue for almost a year, where it was seen by more than 330,000 people.

It was written by American actress and comedian Tina Fey after reading the self-help book Queen Bees and Wannabes, which covers themes including high school social cliques, school bullying and the impact it can have on teenagers.

Casting for the UK tour has yet to be announced, with the show coming to Milton Keynes from Tuesday April 14 through until Saturday April 18.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday July 3 through the theatre’s website.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Milton KeynesAmericanLondonTickets
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice