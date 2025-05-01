Mears sign new contract worth £230m to repair and maintain council houses in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 1st May 2025, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Housing repair and maintenance company Mears has signed a new £230m contract with Milton Keynes City Council.

The deal means they will be looking after council-owned stock for the next five years.

Due to start this August, the contract covers both “planned and reactive” maintenance. There is an option for a five year extension, which would take the value up to £475m.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mears has been the council’s choice for housing repairs for the past nine years, first gaining the contract in 2016.

Mears have signed a renewed £230m contract with MK City CouncilMears have signed a renewed £230m contract with MK City Council
Mears have signed a renewed £230m contract with MK City Council

The company’s Chief executive officer Lucas Critchley said: “This sees the conclusion of a busy period of contract rebids, against which the group has secured new orders to a value approaching £1.5bn at a 100% contract retention success rate.”

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice