Mears sign new contract worth £230m to repair and maintain council houses in Milton Keynes
The deal means they will be looking after council-owned stock for the next five years.
Due to start this August, the contract covers both “planned and reactive” maintenance. There is an option for a five year extension, which would take the value up to £475m.
Mears has been the council’s choice for housing repairs for the past nine years, first gaining the contract in 2016.
The company’s Chief executive officer Lucas Critchley said: “This sees the conclusion of a busy period of contract rebids, against which the group has secured new orders to a value approaching £1.5bn at a 100% contract retention success rate.”