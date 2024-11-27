Meet Amy, the young disabled woman who's not been outside her home for 4 years – because the council says she’s ‘not a priority’ to move from top floor flat

A young woman with multiple disabilities has spoken out about how she feels like she’s been a prisoner in her top floor flat for the last four years because she can’t manage the stairs.

Amy, who is 27, fears she faces more long years of never going outside – because MK City Council housing department has declared her a ‘not a priority’ on the waiting list for another home.

Amy says she spends her days sitting on the sofa, feeling depressed, anxious and often suicidal.

Her partner is her full-time carer and, no matter how hard they try together, it’s impossible to get Amy up and down the flights of numerous stairs in the Middleton apartment block, which has no lift.

To make matters worse, there is no prospect of a move to more suitable accommodation as things stand. Because last year the council shifted Amy from high priority to the lowest possible priority – Band D – on the housing waiting list.

This is despite pleas from her social worker – part of the same council – and her GP, both urging that a move is needed.

"Basically, the housing department can no longer help me… There is no chance they will offer me somewhere else,” said Amy.

A former child in care, she was placed in the Noon Layer Drive flat 10 years ago by the council and social services. The flat itself is owned by a housing association which has no other suitable properties.

"Over the years my disabilities worsened until it became impossible for me to manage the stairs. I have arthritis, back problems, hip problems and my right leg is longer than my left,” she said.

"It’s too painful for me to walk and if I could ever get out of this flat, I would need a wheelchair.”

Amy also has severe mental health problems, including autism, ADHD, anxiety and depression. These mean she finds living in close proximity to other tenants scary.

Last year, when Amy was still in the high priority category, the council did make her an offer of a new place. But it was another flat – on Fishermead.

"The thought was just too scary. I couldn’t do it. It was on the ground floor so my physical needs were met, but the council were not taking into consideration my mental needs, which are just as important,” she said.

Amy refused the flat – not realising it might impact her chances of a move to an alternative area.

"Since then they’ve virtually said there’s nothing they can do to help, because I refused the Fishermead place… I’m going crazy stuck in this flat. I’m trapped inside like a prisoner, day after day, doing nothing,” she said.

The Citizen contacted the city council to ask if Amy’s status could be reconsidered.

A spokesperson told us: “Unfortunately, a home swap for [her] preferred property fell through last year and we have no current council-owned options, but we will continue to advise on finding a suitable solution through a home swap or via the housing association.”

They added: “We’ll be reaching out to [her] to discuss if there’s further support we can provide.”