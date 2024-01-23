Meet Bruce - the people-loving goose that shuns parks and chooses to live at Milton Keynes shopping centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A goose called Bruce is driving animal rescuers quackers over his passion for people, shops and office blocks.

The adventurous bird is the subject of frequent calls from concerned members of the public who have seen him strutting about Milton Keynes city centre, miles away from his flock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But rather than being lost and scared, the greylag goose is actually in his element. And every time animal rescuers round him up and take him to a lake, he promptly flies back to his glass and concrete paradise.

Bruce the goose is determined to live at Central Milton Keynes, around the shops and office blocks

"He’s been living at the city centre for at least a year now. I’ve moved him myself twice to lakes and others have moved him too, but he’s where he wants to be,” said Allie Short, who volunteers for MK Swan Rescue.

Bruce originally came to her attention when he was reported to the Animal Helpers MK Facebook group early in February 2023.

"He was living outside one of the big office complexes on Grafton Gate and had been there for about a month. Apparently one of the rescue organisations had taken him away once already but he had come back,” said Allie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Office workers were taking pity on him and providing food and water but building management were not happy about the mess being made right outside the building.

Allie Short pictured rescuing Bruce the goose from the streets of Milton Keynes city centre - again

"Living outside an office on concrete was definitely not a suitable goose home so I caught our friend and took him to Furzton Lake where he was released into the flock”

Allie thought he seemed happy there. However, a few days later there was another call from the office workers. Bruce had returned, taking up his usual position by the glass doors.

She explored the area and found a tiny grassy site nearby with water and a few ducks. She advised the workers to only feed him there to encourage him to stay there.

But Bruce clearly had other plans, she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Over the next few months we had the odd call here and I reassured people by explaining the situation.

"However, then there was a new type of call to report our goosey friend was on the move and actually walking on busy roads around CMK. This obviously needed action.”

This week Allie went out and managed to locate Bruce near the old bus station.

“As soon as he saw me, he recognised me and I swear I could hear him saying: ‘Oh no, you again!’,

Allie carefully caught him and checked him over.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He was a bit thin, but still very strong. But he was absolutely covered in nasty, dirty exhaust fumes where he had been unable to preen or keep himself clean due to there being no water nearby,” she said.

“My hands were covered in the dirty black powder just from handling him, so once again, for his own good, he was secured for transport and taken to a more suitable location, this time Willen Lake so he could at least have a much-needed wash and feed.”

The rescuers are holding out no hope that determined Bruce will stay there though.

“Maybe he will like Willen and stay, but I’m half expecting the calls to restart any day now!” said Allie.