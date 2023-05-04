News you can trust since 1981
Meet Cecilia - the 100-year-old Milton Keynes woman who still remembers how to throw a punch from her boxing days

Her favourite memory is boxing with her brother as a child

By Sally Murrer
Published 4th May 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 14:12 BST

A special 100-year-old has celebrated her birthday with a party and a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Cecilia Watts lives at Kents Hill Care home, where staff describe her as an “amazing lady”.

Born in West London, she grew up in Bolsover Street where her favourite memory was boxing with her brother Johnny.

Cecilia had a great 100th birthday
Cecilia had a great 100th birthday
"She still remembers all the moves he taught her… She loves to share stories from her childhood,” said a spokesman for the care home.

During WWII, Cecilia served in the Land Army on the Earl of Radnors Estate in Wiltshire, where she drove trucks and helped in the piggery.

She was a resident of Olney before she came to live at the care home in June 2019.

“Cecilia enjoyed singing in church choirs and still likes to sing hymns... She enjoys spending time in our garden on warm days,” said the spokesman.

Cecilia loved her card from the new King and Queen
Cecilia loved her card from the new King and Queen

She had two daughters and is a grandmother and great grandmother.

The care home reached out to the local community through social media to send birthday cards to Cecilia, with the aim of notching up 100 cards.

“The response has been amazing,” said the spokesman, who said a photographer also offered to donate his time free of charge to take pictures of her enjoying her birthday party.

The cars included beautiful home-made tributes, which have taken pride of place at the home.

Cecilia was also "very impressed” with her card from King Charles III and Queen Camilla, complete with a portrait photo of the royal couple on the front.

