A garage technician from Milton Keynes has prevailed over hundreds of fellow professionals to be crowned the King of Tyres.

Craig Schwartz, 53 wowed judges in a national competition with his ability to diagnose and resolve issues and communicate clearly throughout.

As a result, he’s been declared winner of Autogem’s Under Pressure ’23 TPMS competition to find the best tyre technician in the country. It’s his second consecutive victory after he won the same title last year.

Mk tyre expert Craig vowed the judges with his ability

Craig works at Hometyre Milton Keynes and as part of the contest had to be observed and questioned by judges as he tended to a specially prepared car with hidden TPMS issues and faults. Scores were given for all aspects of his performance.

Autogem’s Managing Director Prashant Chopra said: “Craig really blew us away with his ability. The aim was to raise standards in TPMS diagnosis and resolution and to elevate the profile of the category as a whole. Craig embodied all of this and more and we couldn’t be happier for him.

“We were so impressed with all the finalists, so for Craig to prevail like he did – his second win in a row - was a great effort. His sense of professionalism, desire to win and pride was great to see, as was a sense of real camaraderie amongst other finalists. It was competitive, but with a sense of togetherness throughout.”

Craig said: “I am so thrilled to have won Under Pressure ’23. To win in 2022 felt good, but to come back and triumph again gives me a sense of pride that is difficult to put into words. This year’s event was tougher and the bar was raised even higher, so to have won again is a feeling that is difficult to put into words.”

Craig Schwartz from MK has been judged the best tyre expert in the UK