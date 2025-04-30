Meet Dani-Louise, the cheerleader from Milton Keynes who's become a world champion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A city cheerleader has been declared a world champion after returning from America with a gold medal.

Since the age of 16 year Dani-Louise Olver (28) of Bradwell Common Milton Keynes has dreamed of going to the Cheerleading World Championships in Florida

Dani-Louise Olver , who is 28, represented Team England at the prestigious ICU World Cheerleading Championships in Florida this month.

A member of Milton Keynes cheerleading academy, she has dreamed of becoming a cheerleader since she was a teenager, say her parents Ian and Kelly Olver.

Dani-Louise Olver

Dani-Louise was one of 11 MKCA members competing in the world championships, which saw more than 70 nations compete in a celebration of athleticism, artistry, and teamwork.

She is in her final year of university, studying for a PHD.

“Her life is full of studying and cheerleading – and her hard work and dedication has paid off,” said her parents.