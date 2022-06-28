Meet Drew, the 'Avon Guy' who's becoming expert at selling beauty products in Milton Keynes

Drew Steven-King, who is 56, worked as a Butlins Redcoat for 35 years before deciding just over a year ago to start his own Avon business.

He had been furloughed from his job during the Covid pandemic and got chatting to another Avon rep about opportunities. Already a “huge fan” of Avon products for men, Drew decided to give it a go and make it his full time jo

He was soon selling around £1,200 worth of products a month, and at first put all his commission into a savings account to fund a cruise of him and his partner Paul.

Drew on holiday with his partner Paul

Now Drew has been promoted to an advanced leader for Avon and has a team of more than 40 reps.

“Prior to Avon, I would never have believed I was capable of running my own business. It’s proof you don’t require a massive CV to succeed. It isn’t biased towards previous experience or education – in fact, with Avon I can learn while earn,” he said.

Determined to smash the ‘Avon Lady’ stereotype, Drew proudly wears on his rounds a sweatshirt with the words ‘Avon Guy’.

"I also create my own videos online with a purpose of breaking the mould and grabbing people’s attention,” he said.

"When I first started my business, people bought from me as novelty but as soon as I earned their trust and they realised how good the products were, they were sold.

“I haven’t received a single return since becoming a rep … If you’re able to switch customers who typically use high-end products to more affordable ones without compromising quality, then you’ve got a skincare customer for life!”

So far Drews’s Avon income had paid for a cruise around the Canary Islands and trips to Tenerife and Madeira. He’s also made a host of new friends among his customers and fellow reps

“The key to a successful Avon business is the relationship you make with your customers,” he said. “ I’m a huge believer that people will buy if they trust the person they’re buying from...Building that relationship from the ground up and understanding what each customers likes and doesn’t is what makes it unique – it’s basically a personalised shopping experience.”

Drew is now urging others to consider becoming an Avon rep.

“The best advice I could give is to take a chance. You can start your business for just £10 and with that you get everything you need for your first month – from products and brochures, delivery bags and order forms, to all the training and tools needed to kickstart your journey.”

He added: If you are looking for a second income, just sign up. Avon is flexible around your lifestyle as you work for yourself, but you must be willing to put the effort in and be consistent.