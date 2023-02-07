Meet Eesa - the Milton Keynes boy genius with a higher IQ than Einstein

A 10-year-old boy has achieved the maximum score of 162 in a Mensa IQ test, beating even Einstein.

Clever Eesa Sheraz sat the official test out of curiosity after achieving a record score of 155 when he sat the 11 plus exam recently.

The Broughton Preparatory School student had also been voted Maths Student of the Year at his school.

Boy genius Eesa Sheraz with his Mensa letter

"Eesa has always been a bright boy and he loves to study and learn,” said his dad Sheraz Rashid, who live on Middleton. “We thought it would be interesting to see what his IQ was.

"When he got a score of 162, it blew me away. It was higher than Einstein and Stephen Hawking, who both scored 160.”

Easa, who is also a keen sports player, has been going to Kumon Maths classes for three years and already talks about a career in investment banking when he grows up.

A big Harry Potter fan, he is also a keen reader.

"He is a kind, gentle boy, who likes to study and work hard. But you can’t rehearse for an IQ test, so we had no idea what the result would be,” said his dad, who is operations director for a large car company.

The minimum age to sit a Mensa test is ten and a half. Eesa was 10 years and eight months when he took his.

"When I asked him how it was, he said it was ok, but some of the questions were quite hard,” said his dad.