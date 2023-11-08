Meet Harry - the kindest young Halloween trick or treater in Milton Keynes

The seven-year-old quietly put his own sweetie haul into a neighbour’s bowl that other kids had emptied

A seven-year-old boy called Harry Fryer has been hailed as the sweetest trick or treater in Milton Keynes.

The Newton Leys youngster dressed up as Spiderman to go out with his dad, younger brothers and cousins to knock on doors on his estate on Halloween last week.

Many families on the community-minded estate had decorated their houses for the occasion and, if they were out, left bowls of goodies on their doorsteps for children to help themselves.

But, as always, there were a few youngsters who took advantage and grabbed too many.

One household’s bowl was swiftly depleted in this way, but what they saw on their doorbell ring camera left them puzzled – and then delighted.

The occupant published the footage on the Newton Leys Community Facebook page. It showed a pint-sized Spiderman approaching the almost empty bowl then carefully emptying sweets from his own Halloween collection bucket into it to refill it.

"I was out this evening, so was watching doorbell footage. This guy really impressed me...The only kid that left a few and took one!” they said.

The video prompted more than a hundred likes and dozens of comments of praise.

Harry’s mum Katie Fryer posted: “That’s my son. He’s only seven. He saw that all your sweets were taken and felt bad for other kids so he put some of him own from trick or treating... bless him.”

A resident replied: “This is so heart warming. What a lovely little boy”, while another said: “What a credit to how you are bringing him up. Well done young man, you will go far in life.”

And Harry’s proud nana commented: “Well done to my grandson. He understands that sharing is caring. Very proud.”

Another resident was so impressed that he asked for Katie to PM her address so he could personally drop off extra sweets for Harry to cover his loss. “This sort of behaviour needs commending”, he said.

Katie, who runs Gloss hair salon in Fenny Stratford, told the Citizen this week: “We’d talked to Harry before he went out about how it was important to take only one thing when people left bowls of sweets out as it wasn’t fair to other children if people took too many.

"Refilling the person’s bowl was something he decided to do all on his own. He only told us about it afterwards and said he did it so all the children could have some sweets. We gave him lots of praise.

"He’s always been a thoughtful boy. We’ve always taught him to share and we’re really proud of him.”

Harry, who goes to Swanbourne C of E School, is a talented goalkeeper and plays for Luton Town Youth Development team as well as MK Irish.

Sadly after Halloween, he became ill with tonsillitis, and was unable to eat any sweets at all. He is only just recovering.