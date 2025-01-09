Meet Iggy the dinosaur, the very oldest resident of Milton Keynes whose remains were found under a city lake

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fossilised dinosaur dug up by a worker building a Milton Keynes lake finally has a place to call home.

The ancient Ichthyosaur is now on permanent display in a special new gallery at Milton Keynes Museum, where it is expected to become one of the most popular attractions.

It was discovered in 1982 during the excavation of Caldecotte lake, where it had lain buried for 180 million years since the area was under sea.

Experts from Leicester University helped with the preservation and conservation of the magnificent creature, of which 75% was recovered.

This is how Iggy the Ichthyosaur would have looked 180 years ago

For the past 42 years ago, Iggy has been a quiet resident of Central Milton Keynes library, where he was been safe but unmonitored.

Now he has been moved to a specialist display case in the newly-built Ancient Gallery at the city’s museum, which will officially open on January 23.

The new, state-of-the-art gallery will bring the new city's past to life like never before, say museum bosses.

It will use the latest technology to stir imaginations and also display remnants of more recent dwellers - including the woolly mammoths and woolly rhinos who once walked this space.

The dinosaur fossil is now in a purpose-built case for all to see at Milton Keynes Museum

Visitors will be able to explore life in the area during the palaeolithic and mesolithic times and gain a greater understanding of just what those Roman visitors did for us - and how their legacy remains today.

Museum Director Bill Griffiths said: "You'll see how our ancestors lived, worked and played.”

Of all the community developments that began in the early days of MK, the Museum is the oldest and the most successful, he said.

"We were started by people in the community for people in the community and we stay true to that today - this is the people's Museum. We are thrilled to still be here, and to now be able to tell the history of Milton Keynes in such a vivid way is so exciting.

"At a time when Museums are struggling with drops in revenue and hindered further by significant running costs, we really hope this gallery invigorates and entertains all who come to see it.

He added: "We couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved so far - and we have even more to come with the launch of our New Gallery, which will shine a light on a very modern city.”.

The Ancient Gallery has been made possible with funding from Milton Keynes City Council, and support from the Headley Trust, the Hobson Foundation and a bequest from local resident Robert Excell.

It has taken nearly eight years to deliver, and will open on the same day as the new city celebrates its 58th birthday.

Visitors can learn about The Bell Beaker People and the Black Death, marvel at the Bronze Age ceremonial sword pulled from the River Ouse locally, see a Roman Roundhouse mosaic and explore the so-called Forgers Hoard on display.

Bill said: "We have delivered an outstanding space with exhibits that have genuine appeal for all ages, and one which really brings the history to life.

"To know your roots and your heritage is important. This gallery provides that knowledge - and every part of it should wow you!"