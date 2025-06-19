Meet Indre - the woman judged to be the most elegant female in Milton Keynes

The woman judged to be the most elegant female in MK is gliding her way along the catwalk to a compete for a national title.

Indre Kirklyte, who is 35, has been chosen as Miss Milton Keynes Elegance 2025 in the Miss British Isles Elegance modelling competition.

Now she is heading for the national finals at the end of this month in Chester, where she’s hoping to be judged the most elegant woman in the whole of the UK.

As well as the coveted crown, she could win a holiday in Marbella, Spain, photoshoots and paid modelling work.

Indre, who is mum to a 14-year-old daughter, is a qualified teacher but now works as a developmental life coach and therapist. She is a current University of Oxford coaching student and King’s College London University psychology student.

Her foray into beauty contests started when she attended a few fashion shows in London and was noticed by the organisers of Miss British Isles on social media.

“They offered me to enter their contest where my story of competing in beauty contests began,” she said.

“I am proud to be representing Milton Keynes on a national platform.”

Previous winners of Miss British Isles-run events, have gone on to be signed by top modelling agencies, taken part in major TV shows and even appeared in a Bollywood film.

Miss British Isles Elegance is aimed at woman aged 30 and above. The company also runs modelling competitions such as ‘Miss Swimsuit’ as well as categories for teens and young children.