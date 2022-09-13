Meet Keith the Thief - the fugitive feline who's been given a crime-free future in Milton Keynes

The strikingly-marked tabby cat has prowled the streets of Caldecotte estate as a stray for several years, earning himself the name of Keith the Thief because he lives off other cats’ food.

He can master any cat flap, slinking into homes and helping himself from pets’ bowls before disappearing back to a life on the streets.

Nobody knows where Keith came from or why is is living rough. But his friendly nature and king-size personality has meant residents could easily forgive him for his thieving habits – and some even leave food out for him.

Keith the Thief is a beautifully marked tabby

This month the unneutered moggie came to the attention of the local RSPCA branch, whose volunteers spend hours trapping, treating and re-homing stray and unwanted cats in MK.

They published his photo on the branch Facebook page, asking if anybody had reported him as lost. ‘Do you recognise this beauty?’ they asked.

The replies they received surprised them…

"it’s Keith the Thief. He is well known in the Caldicotte area…..He looks well because he is being looked after by many people. He has a reputation for going into people’s housing and pinching food… He is gorgeous,” residents wrote.

Keith the Thief is now ensured a life of luxury - with no more need to steal food

Now the RSPCA branch has published an update on the popular prowler – and it means he is ensured a very happy ending to his true crime story.

A spokesman said: “Here’s an update on Keith the Thief, as he is known locally. We have been contacted by a few residents now and it would appear Keith is a very familiar face in the area and has been for a few years.

"We now have a resident who is happy to offer Keith a more permanent home. He already visits this resident on a regular basis and will have the choice moving forward of an indoor/ outdoor life or a mix of both.

"On our part we will be getting Keith off to the vets over the next couple of weeks for a health check, castration, parasite control and microchip.”