Meet Lee from Milton Keynes, who could be crowned maker of the best sandwich in Britain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Milton Keynes-based sandwich designer is a finalist in an annual quest to find Britain’s best sandwich maker.

Lee Williamson, who works at Gosh Foods in Kingston, entered his creation in The Sammies awards, which are the Grammys of the sandwich world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the The Sandwich & Food to Go industry, the contest invites sandwich professionals from across the UK to enter by creating an innovative sandwich or food to go dish.

Lee Williamson from Milton Keynes could be declared the nation's best sandwich maker

They have to use a sponsor’s ingredient as the key element, together with any other ingredients of their choice. The 2024 competition includes five categories sponsored by Futura Foods, Mona Dairy, H. Smith Food Group, Cottage Delight and JDM Food Group.

Lee, a development chef, earned his place in the final thanks to his original, mouth-watering creation, the Toasted Club with Torchon Ham.

Torchon ham is covered with a cloth (“torchon” in French), and braised in a vegetables and spiced bouillon to give it special and distinctive taste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee’s sandwich also features mayonnaise and Cottage Delight’s Spiced Tomato and Caramelised Onion Chutney on crunchy sourdough bread.

The Sammies awards are the Grammys of the food to go industry

He and the other finalists will create their sandwiches live this Thursday, May 9, at the Royal Lancaster, London, in front of the watchful eye of leading experts, including celebrity chef Theo Randall.

They will go head-to-head to create the best-tasting, best-looking and most innovative sandwich in each category.

Jim Winship, director of the British Sandwich & Food to Go Association said: “Year after year we are delighted to see such innovative and exciting entries to the competition – it truly is a display of the exceptional creativity in the food to go industry and the enduring popularity of the sandwich as the ultimate food to go! The designers always come up with new flavour combinations which tantalise the tastebuds and the entry from Lee is just that!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad