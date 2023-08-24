A rottweiler cross called Harley has been dubbed the unluckiest dog in Milton Keynes because nobody has wanted to give him a home.

The loveable giant has spent most of his short life in the care of the National Animal Welfare Trust rescue centre in Aspley Guise, where numerous offers of new homes have fallen through.

The Glebe Farm Centre, formerly HULA, has been closed for the past year for a major site rebuild. But Harley, who was not looked after properly by his previous owner, has spent his time there being happily cared for by staff, volunteers and foster carers.

Harley's luck is hopefully about to change very soon

They were so desperate to find a forever home for their longest guest that they even made cardboard cut-outs of him and placed secret locations across the area in a bid to reach more people.

“We’ve received a number of offers during the time Harley’s been at the centre but none of them ended up in a permanent home,” said a spokesperson.

However as the rescue centre prepares to celebrate its re-opening with a grand summer fete and dog show on September 2, it looks as though Harley’s luck may finally be changing.

He is now on a reserve list with a new home on the horizon – and staff are keeping their fingers crossed that it works out.

At the other end of the size scale is tiny Poppy, who's also look for a home through the National Animal Welfare Trust at Aspley Guise

Harley is one of many animals at the centre looking for forever homes.

At the other end of the size scale is Poppy, a tiny teacup chihuahua with a big personality. Due to her small size and fragile body, she would need a home with adults or a home with older teens.

If she was to live with another dog then it needs to be of similar size, but she could live with a dog confident cat. She dislikes being left, so her family would need to be around much of the time.

Then there are Sally and Sue, a bonded pair of rabbits looking for a home where they can be together, and Nemo, a lovely older Ragdoll cat who craves non-stop attention and loves to chat. He’s looking for a quieter home with lots of cuddles.

National Animal Welfare Trust Bedfordshire is concentrating on finding Nemo a new home

The summer fete, which runs from 12 noon to 4pm, marks the re-opening of the site to the public since it closed for the re-build a year ago. Some of the most dilapidated buildings have been knocked down and replaced with modern catteries and kennels.

These brand-new facilities will improve the experience for the animals on site and make it easier for the volunteers and the animal care team to help the dozens of cats and dogs find loving new homes.

Centre manager, Carley Farr said: “The summer fete is a very family and dog-friendly affair where you can enjoy live music, play games, and watch with or enter your four-legged pals into the ever-popular fun dog show.