Meet Niamh - the Milton Keynes engineering student who's graduated from uni with NO tuition fees and a salary from a top company

Woburn Sands student Niamh Turney is one of the first students to graduate with a 'Dyson degree' from one of the country's top companies.

Niamh was chosen four years ago to undertake a four year degree apprenticeship with Dyson technology company in collaboration with Warwick Uni.

She was one of 33 students selected from hundreds of applicants.

Niamh Turney

On Saturday, Niamh graduated with a first class honours degree - and a job at the company.

She and her fellow engineering students paid no tuition fees and earned a salary from working on real-life projects at the Dyson Institute of Engineering and Technology in Wiltshire, while studying for two days a week.

Two-fifths of the cohort were female.

They have all been mentored by Dyson’s world expert scientists and engineers, alongside academics from Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG), at the University of Warwick.

The students benefitted from learning high-level science and engineering theory, combined with real-world application on live projects.

Dyson's founder James Dyson said: "The Dyson Degree is more than a job and more than degree - academic learning is immediately applied and made real, demonstrating the thrill and excitement that comes from inventing."

WMG has a track record of developing bespoke programmes which meet the needs of industry, developing skills and talent required to compete in the global marketplace.

It's chairman and founder Professor Lord Bhattacharyya said: “It is vital that in order for UK companies to be competitive they must have the right people with the right skills.