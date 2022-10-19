Meet Nicola - one of the best neighbours in Milton Keynes
She has won an official Good Neighbour award on her estate
A 50-year-old woman who loves to help people has won an official Good Neighbour Award.
Nicola Carson, who lives on Walnut Tree, has received the award from Places for People housing association after being nominated by grateful fellow residents.
She has lived in MK for 40 years and moved six years ago to Spearmint Close, where she lives with her daughter.
She said: “I like to help people in the street with changing a lightbulb, showing them how to use the new boiler, connecting them to the internet, letting the dog out, watering gardens and putting the rubbish out.
"I like to help all people but mainly the elderly in the street.”
The Places for People annual Good Neighbour Awards are designed to celebrate tenants who have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact in communities, help others and make their neighbourhoods great places to live.