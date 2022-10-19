A 50-year-old woman who loves to help people has won an official Good Neighbour Award.

Nicola Carson, who lives on Walnut Tree, has received the award from Places for People housing association after being nominated by grateful fellow residents.

She has lived in MK for 40 years and moved six years ago to Spearmint Close, where she lives with her daughter.

Nicola Carson with her Good Neighbour award

She said: “I like to help people in the street with changing a lightbulb, showing them how to use the new boiler, connecting them to the internet, letting the dog out, watering gardens and putting the rubbish out.

"I like to help all people but mainly the elderly in the street.”