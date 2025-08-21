Two years short of his 80th birthday, a disabled man is sleeping rough on the streets of Milton Keynes with his daughter after the council deemed them intentionally homeless.

Oscar Abeyratna and 40-year-old Dussy spend their nights sheltering inside MK Central Station until it closes, then wandering around local parks until the shopping building opens to offer some warmth.

Their staple diet is dry bread, a sliced loaf shared between them because that is all they can afford, they say.

"I don’t know what to do. I can’t carry on like this for much longer. I feel like ending my life,” Oscar told the Citizen this week.

The couple’s extraordinary story began in October last year when Dussy, who suffers from mental health problems, was evicted from her private rented home on Oldbrook.

The landlord’s reason was rent arrears, but Oscar and Dussy say this was due to problems with Universal Credit and Housing Benefit not being received on time.

They registered as homeless with MK City Council, hoping for help. Meanwhile, with no car and no tent, Oscar, who has mobility and vision problems, used all his savings to pay for a room for them at the city centre’s EasyHotel.

"I have to take care of my daughter. She can’t manage without me,” he said.

"I’ve worked all my life and never claimed benefits. We’re not scroungers, yet the council just won’t help us,” he added.

After three months, the council gave the pair a room in Newport Pagnell’s Harben House hotel, a 140-bed venue used for short-term homeless accommodation.

Shortly afterwards there came an offer of a house – in Towcester.

“We had to refuse it because it was too far away. We need to be in MK for all our health appointments,” said Oscar.

He says the homeless application and housing offer was in his name but the council says it was under the name of his daughter. Either way, the refusual spelled disaster for both of them.

It meant they were suddenly deemed intentionally homeless and not liable for any help from the council. As a result, last month they were ordered to leave Harben House.

Now, with his life savings blown on hotel bills, Oscar is back on the streets with Dussy at his side. This week they are sleeping outside a hotel, with all their possessions in 10 suitcases and assorted carrier bags, in the hope that council officials will do something to help.

“My daughter and I have been thrown out to rot forever. We have no money and no food. Does anyone care? Highly unlikely,” he said.

Oscar has complained to the council and also sought help from city MP Emily Darlington, whose caseworker replied: “I am truly sorry about your current situation, but we have tried our best.”

A plea to the city’s Unity MK homelessness charity resulted in a similar response.

Meanwhile the council is sticking to its guns. A spokesperson told the Citizen earlier this month: “We’ve made every effort to support Miss Abeyratna and her father, including offering them a suitable bungalow, which was unfortunately declined… Each year, we help hundreds of people facing homelessness by providing temporary accommodation.”

This week we tried again to ask the council if it could help. The spokesperson replied: “Mr Abeyratna has not made a homeless application in his own right and therefore no offer of housing has been made to him, he has also not registered on the housing register – this application is also in his daughter’s name.”

They added: “We’ve made every effort to support Miss Abeyratna and her father, including offering them a suitable bungalow, which was unfortunately declined. Once we know their location, our outreach team will visit them to offer support which includes emergency accommodation.”

Oscar strongly disputes that the application and housing offer was not in his name and claims he and his daughter should be eligible for help.