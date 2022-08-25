Meet our 2022 finalists for the Milton Keynes Apprenticeship Awards
The competition is hotting up to find the best apprentices in MK
The search is now over for nominations to enter the Inaugural Milton Keynes Apprenticeship Awards.
With close to a million active Apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers.These awards recognise and reward both the apprentices and their employers that are excelling across Milton Keynes.Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the Apprentice, but it’s also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that support the apprentice.After receiving all your nominations, the judges were tasked with reading through all the information supplied and finally met to discuss, review and decide upon our shortlisted finalists. Our fifth annual event will highlight how apprentices are leading the way for many businesses, whilst carving out wonderful careers with bright futures.
Whilst apprenticeships are far from new, they are playing an increasingly important role for young people who seize the opportunity to learn and get that all-important foot in the door.
The event is headlined by East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, their vision is to inspire and influence people to choose apprenticeships, as a route to create business and individual success across our region by raising awareness and increasing engagement to meet the needs of employers, communities, and individuals. They are looking forward to celebrating with our finalists at the awards night held on Thursday 15th September 2022 at The Jury's Inn, Milton Keynes
With guests invited to arrive for 6:45pm, the event will continue until midnight and will be a very special celebration not only of apprentices, but also the employers and training providers who support the apprentices in their journey.
A special thanks to our panel of judges, Alan Wallace, The East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (EMAAN), Rhidian Lewis, The University of Bedfordshire, Paul Minns, Lucid Connect, Susan Walls, Aero Tec Laboratories Ltd (ATL) and Sarah Thompson, Milton Keynes College Group
Meet our 2022 Finalists
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Alfie Steadman, Clancy
Rico Edey, Barhale
Stephanie Freeman, Niftylift
Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year
James Crayden (Jamie), Robertswood School
Lewis Crook, Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust
Michaela Derriscott, PJ Care Ltd
Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year
Connor Turner, Grand Union Housing Group
Lia Hamp, Siemens
Hospitality Apprentice of the Year
To be announced
Hair & Beauty Apprentice of the YearFranchesca Barbieri,Guys N Dolls
Kasey Clifton, One Salon Limited
Laura Atkins, Naked Hair and Beauty
Digital/Marketing & IT Apprentice of the Year
Elizabeth Marlow, MK Dons
Jess Turner, Autotech Group
Lewis Crook, Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust
Business & Law Apprentice of the Year
Amelia Geary, Fortus Business Advisors & Accountants
Jack Pinchin, Mercer & Hole
Lia Hamp, Siemens
Level 2 or 3 Apprentice of the Year
Elizabeth Marlow, MK Dons
Laura Atkins, Naked Hair and Beauty
Michaela Derriscott, PJ Care
Mentor of the Year
Danielle Doig, BSH Home Appliances Ltd
Magda Jarmulowicz, PJ Care Ltd
Niel Roach, Clancy
Rising Star
Dhrupan Patel, Grand Union Housing Group
Jess Turner, Autotech Group
Kasey Clifton, One Salon Limited
Kyle Kirkum-Okeleke, Grand Union Housing Group
Regional Apprentice of the YearAlfie Steadman, Clancy
Jamie Crayden, Robertswood School
Diversity & Inclusion Award
Acorn Early Years Foundation
Aden Contracting Ltd
SME Employer of the Year
Aden Contracting Ltd
Seckingtons
SJD Associates Ltd
Large Employer of the Year
Acorn Early Years Foundation
BSH Home Appliances
Training Provider/Programme of the Year
LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers
Milton Keynes College
For more information about the event or to purchase your tickets visit the event website here. Sales end on 5 Sep 2022