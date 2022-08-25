Meet our 2022 finalists for the Milton Keynes Apprenticeship Awards

The search is now over for nominations to enter the Inaugural Milton Keynes Apprenticeship Awards.

With close to a million active Apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers.These awards recognise and reward both the apprentices and their employers that are excelling across Milton Keynes.Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the Apprentice, but it’s also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that support the apprentice.After receiving all your nominations, the judges were tasked with reading through all the information supplied and finally met to discuss, review and decide upon our shortlisted finalists. Our fifth annual event will highlight how apprentices are leading the way for many businesses, whilst carving out wonderful careers with bright futures.

Whilst apprenticeships are far from new, they are playing an increasingly important role for young people who seize the opportunity to learn and get that all-important foot in the door.

Apprenticeships

The event is headlined by East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, their vision is to inspire and influence people to choose apprenticeships, as a route to create business and individual success across our region by raising awareness and increasing engagement to meet the needs of employers, communities, and individuals. They are looking forward to celebrating with our finalists at the awards night held on Thursday 15th September 2022 at The Jury's Inn, Milton Keynes

With guests invited to arrive for 6:45pm, the event will continue until midnight and will be a very special celebration not only of apprentices, but also the employers and training providers who support the apprentices in their journey.

A special thanks to our panel of judges, Alan Wallace, The East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (EMAAN), Rhidian Lewis, The University of Bedfordshire, Paul Minns, Lucid Connect, Susan Walls, Aero Tec Laboratories Ltd (ATL) and Sarah Thompson, Milton Keynes College Group

Meet our 2022 Finalists

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Alfie Steadman, Clancy

Rico Edey, Barhale

Stephanie Freeman, Niftylift

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

James Crayden (Jamie), Robertswood School

Lewis Crook, Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust

Michaela Derriscott, PJ Care Ltd

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year

Connor Turner, Grand Union Housing Group

Lia Hamp, Siemens

Hospitality Apprentice of the Year

To be announced

Hair & Beauty Apprentice of the YearFranchesca Barbieri,Guys N Dolls

Kasey Clifton, One Salon Limited

Laura Atkins, Naked Hair and Beauty

Digital/Marketing & IT Apprentice of the Year

Elizabeth Marlow, MK Dons

Jess Turner, Autotech Group

Lewis Crook, Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust

Business & Law Apprentice of the Year

Amelia Geary, Fortus Business Advisors & Accountants

Jack Pinchin, Mercer & Hole

Lia Hamp, Siemens

Level 2 or 3 Apprentice of the Year

Elizabeth Marlow, MK Dons

Laura Atkins, Naked Hair and Beauty

Michaela Derriscott, PJ Care

Mentor of the Year

Danielle Doig, BSH Home Appliances Ltd

Magda Jarmulowicz, PJ Care Ltd

Niel Roach, Clancy

Rising Star

Dhrupan Patel, Grand Union Housing Group

Jess Turner, Autotech Group

Kasey Clifton, One Salon Limited

Kyle Kirkum-Okeleke, Grand Union Housing Group

Regional Apprentice of the YearAlfie Steadman, Clancy

Jamie Crayden, Robertswood School

Diversity & Inclusion Award

Acorn Early Years Foundation

Aden Contracting Ltd

SME Employer of the Year

Aden Contracting Ltd

Seckingtons

SJD Associates Ltd

Large Employer of the Year

Acorn Early Years Foundation

BSH Home Appliances

Training Provider/Programme of the Year

LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers

Milton Keynes College