Meet Phillip, the 101-year-old who's still fit and active in Milton Keynes - and even practices martial arts

A man who is 101 years young celebrated his birthday in fine style on Friday.

Phillip Sukhnandan is still remarkably fit and active, living comfortably at his home with just a little help from his family.

He and his wife Pat were among the first new residents of Milton Keynes, moving here in 1975 as the new city was being built around them.

Sadly his wife died last year, at the age of 96.

But Phillip continues to keep fit and remarkably healthy, both mentally and physically. He drove his car up to the age of 98, and he worked regularly on his computer until very recently. In fact, until the ripe old age of 84, he taught computing and English language to students in MK, albeit part time for the last few years. He says the secret to longevity is to keep active, always walk away from stress – and practice regular Tai Chi. His two sons, Adam and Dave started a martial arts club called Tang Soo Do in 1974 in Milton Keynes and this is still running today in Bradwell Village Hall. It has now been taken over by Phillip’s grandson Daniel.

Most of Phillip’s family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren have always lived in Milton Keynes and they enjoy his positive attitude to life.

“He has always had a wonderful sense of humour which is still very much intact!” said his son-in-law Colin.

A 101st birthday celebration was held at The Grange Indian Restaurant on Grange Farm, where Phillip “enjoyed himself thoroughly,” said Colin.