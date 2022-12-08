Meet Rebecca - the two-year-old who has the most lavish lifestyle in Milton Keynes

A tiny tot with a lavish lifestyle has once again celebrated her birthday in style.

Little Rebecca Kingsley Inyiri has been treated like a princess by her doting mum and dad ever since she was born.

When she was nine months old, the Tattenhoe couple marked her first day at nursery by chauffeuring her there in a white beribboned Rolls Royce.

Rebecca arrived in style

And last year, to mark her first birthday, they hired a horse drawn chariot to ferry her, princess-style, to her party, where a red carpet and photo wall of her pictures awaited.

There were entertainers and party games for her young guests, complete with prizes such as a brand new iPad.

This year, on Rebecca’s second birthday, it was once again a celebration to remember.

Mum Vanessa and dad Kingsley Inyiri George, a celebrity Afrobeat musician who performs under the name of Londonspec, bought her a mini electric Mercedes Benz to drive herself to her nursery on the big day.

Rebecca wore a designer dress and shoes to nursery

"Rebecca caused a huge stir in the neighbourhood of Oxley Park with well wishers singing happy birthday… All eyes were on her, including people driving by,” said Vanessa.

Staff at Ashbourne Day Nursery came out to greet her and receive her birthday cake to share with her friends there.

"It was a beautiful birthday cake designed specially for her by an exclusive bakery,” said Vanessa.

Such a special occasion deserved a special dress and shoes – all designer, of course.

Rebecca was given a warm welcome at nursery

“Rebecca was wearing a beautiful expensive purple dress designed especially for her by a celebrity fashion boutique. Her dress cost £450 and her designer shoes cost £240,” said her mum.

Birthday gifts by family and friends included an electric scooter, bicycle and books and toys.

Rebecca’s dad made a deposit of £10,000 into the tot’s Barclays future savings account, while her uncle, who is a doctor in America, sent her a gift of $2,500, said Vanessa.

She is now planning Christmas, and is sure that will also be a massive occasion.

Last year, Rebecca's parents hired a horse drawn carriage to take her to her birthday party