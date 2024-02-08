Meet Stig of the Dump, the three-legged cat who travelled all the way from London to Milton Keynes in a bin lorry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cat named Stig of the Dump travelled 50 miles to MK in a bin lorry, miraculously surviving the vehicle’ giant crushers.

Nobody knows whether the little black cat was thrown among the rubbish or whether he somehow climbed into the lorry, which had come from one of the London boroughs.

It is thought to be one of many lorries that bring rubbish from other areas to the landfill site at Newton Longville.

Stig the cat somehow survived the bin lorry's giant crushers

Sharp-eyed refuse workers spotted the cat when they reached Milton Keynes and called the RSPCA immediately.

Sadly, one of his legs was found to be so badly injured that it had to be amputated. But he is now recovering well and loving with foster carers while waiting for someone to adopt him.

A spokesperson for Milton Keynes and North Bucks RSPCA branch said: “This little black cat, named after a book from another era, really has a tale to tell.

"Ending up at the refuse depot in Milton Keynes, this poor boy has travelled into the city from one of the 32 London boroughs. Unfortunately there is no way of knowing which borough he came from, or even if he was discarded like a piece of rubbish.

A cat called Stig of the Dump travelled 50 miles to Milton Keynes in the back of a bin lorry

"It is unlikely we will ever be able to locate his owners…he wasn’t microchipped. With no unique markings he is just another black cat.”

They added: “Stig was really lucky that the team at the depot had regular contact with one of our amazing volunteers. They went out straight away to ensure he could be brought into safety.”

The RSPCA is hoping Stig can find a forever home and lead a full life with just three legs.

“Whether the injury was a result of being in a vehicle capable of crushing items to 90% of their original size, or the very reason he was dumped, we will never know,” said the spokesperson.

Stig of the Dump is being nursed back to health by the RSPCA and hoping to find a forever home in Milton Keynes

“What is important is that he is now safe and receiving the medical attention he deserves.

The RSPCA is urging everyone to ensure their cats are microchipped before a change of law makes it compulsory from June 10.

The branch is also appealing for donations to fund treatment for Stig and the hundreds of other cats it rescues locally each year

“Medical attention for cats like Stig costs money. If you are interested in becoming a monthly donor for our Branch to help give cats like Stig a future, we would be very grateful,” said the spokesperson.

You can find out how to donate here.

The MK branch, which is self-funded and run by volunteers, has been coping with record numbers of unwanted, stray or neglected cats and kittens over recent years.

The surge is partly caused by the cost of living crisis, they believe, with people struggling to pay for vets bills and food for their pets.