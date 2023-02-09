Meet the brand new 'mini army' commissioned to keep young people safe on the streets of Milton Keynes

A new ‘mini army’ of professionals has been commissioned to keep young people protected from gangs, drugs and exploitation on the streets of MK.

The 17-strong new team is a partnership between Milton Keynes City Council and Thames Valley Police and it includes social workers, police officers and youth intervention specialists.

Their aim is to protect children and young people aged from 12 to 25 outside of the home.

The new team is tasked with keeping young people safe on MK streets

The team will support the youngsters where risks have been identified about various factors, including concerns around grooming or association with gangs and exploitation.

Following a referral via the multi-agency safeguarding hub (MASH), the team will develop a tailored plan to give each young people access to a variety of resources such as youth work, mental health support, sports outreach and specialist education.

Cllr Jane Carr, Cabinet member for Inequalities and Child Poverty, said: “By working in partnership with local police, our new team can provide access to resources that can help young people to make a positive change. It’s really important to understand their individual needs which is why the plans we develop are led by the young people. This new team is part of a much broader approach in Milton Keynes that offers help at the earliest opportunity to those who may otherwise be abused or exploited.”

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet member for Children and Families, said: “Many of the young people this team will be working with are at risk of being exploited or going missing. This new service is essential if we are to positively engage, protect and support them.

"The recent presence of the Knife Angel and its impact on so many people who visited the sculpture show us how strongly residents want the young people in our city to be free from violence.”

Milton Keynes City Council’s early support for young people at risk of being involved in knife crime has been praised by the Ministry of Justice. They singled out the council’s “proven and effective” Early Support Project in new national guidance to be used by other Youth Justice and Youth Offending Teams.

