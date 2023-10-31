Meet the female officer who uses people skills to help tackle reoffending

A former bar worker who switched careers to join the prison service is encouraging others to also apply, after a major new advertising campaign was launched last month.

Calypso Scott, 28, became a prison officer at HMP Woodhill in 2018 before progressing up the ranks in the service. Since 2020 she has worked in the prison’s interventions team, which works with prisoners while they are serving their sentence, with the aim of reducing the risk of re-offending after release.

She says:“I was working in pubs for around five years, but I always knew it wasn’t for me in the long term. My ambition was to work in psychology, and I felt that becoming a prison officer would be a helpful stepping stone towards that goal as it would give me experience of working with prisoners. I’ve always been interested in helping people so working in the prison service really appealed.

“I went into the prison service without really knowing what to expect. I knew it would be hard work and different from anything else I had done. However, I was told before I started that being a good communicator is vital to do the role – and that advice proved to be absolutely correct. To be a good prison officer, you must be a good negotiator and be able to adapt the way you deal with people, depending on the situation and who you are dealing with.”

Research commissioned by the Ministry of Justice also shows that 47% of the public don't know much, if anything, about what the prison service does. Many who do join the service will ultimately leave due to misunderstanding what the role involves.

The “An extraordinary job. Done by someone like you” campaign was launched in September tackle recruitment and retention by showing the reality of life in prison and probation roles.

An extraordinary job

Working within prison or probation is not your average job. From putting out cell fires to helping improve the literacy of prisoners, taking the time to listen or rehabilitating some of the hardest-to-reach members of society, the everyday of this job is extraordinary.

No two shifts are the same, and officers have to make on-the-spot decisions to keep themselves and those around them safe. A good prison officer is able to strike up a natural rapport and act as a positive influence and is willing to support their fellow officers and colleagues. Able to think on their feet, they can keep calm under pressure and make quick and effective decisions.

Someone like you.

There is no typical day on the job – and there’s also no such thing as a typical prison officer. They come from different walks of life, just like the offenders they work with, to form one team in the prison service.

With no specific qualifications required to become a prison officer, the most important qualities are being able to communicate and be team players.

Calypso adds:“I’m really glad that I became a prison officer as the skills I learned on the Wings have really helped me in my current role. In particular, you have to be a very good problem solver – doing the job teaches you to think on your feet in tricky situations and deal with problems as they arise.

“I would highly recommend a job in the prison service for anyone who considers themselves to be a ‘people person’ with plenty of resilience. As I have shown in my own career, becoming a prison officer can open up new avenues, whether it be working in psychology or even dog handling and physical education - roles that I never know existed before I joined.”