A little girl called Aizel Zeeshan Yahyah was the first baby to be born at Milton Keynes hospital in 2023.

Tiny Aizel made her entry into the world at 2.45am, much to the delight of her parents Maryam Khan and Mohammad Zeeshan Yahyah, who live on Glebe Farm.

The couple have an older daughter Minal, who is two years old and very excited about her new sibling.

Little Aizel Zeeshan Yahyah was the first baby of 2023 to be born at MK Hospital

Mum Maryam said this week: "It’s lovely to think that Aizel was the very first baby to be born into a brand new year.”

The tot was one of seven new bundles of joy to be born at Milton Keynes University Hospital on the very first day of 2023.

There were four girls and three boys, with the final arrival of the day coming at 8pm.