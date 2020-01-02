Meet the first mixed sex civil partners to be registered in Milton Keynes

The very first mixed sex civil partnership in Milton Keynes has been registered.

Louise and Jonathan with Superintenent Registrat Mandy Mayers

Louise Gulliver and Jonathan Keegan had waited several years for a change in legislation to allow them to form a civil partnership.

On December 2, the law was changed to allow mixed sex couples to form a civil partnership, and Louise and Jonathan booked their ceremony for New Year's Eve.

The new status means heterosexual couples will be able to enter into a mixed-sex union, but without becoming husband and wife.

Civil partners have similar rights and entitlements as married couples, including marriage allowance tax relief, exemption from inheritance tax and joint parental responsibility for children.

Registrars from MK Council’s Register Office carried out the ceremony between Louise and Jonathan at the Cock Hotel in Stony Stratford, surrounded by family and friends.

Councillor Jenny Marklew, cabinet member responsible for registration services said: “We were delighted to play a small part in Louise and Jonathan’s special day.”

Louise and Jonathan said: “This is a really special day for us both, as well as our families and friends. We’d like to thank the Council’s Registrars for carrying out the service – they we so accommodating and helpful.”

You can find out more about MKC’s Registration Services here.