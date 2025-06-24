Tucked away in the town of New Bradwell is a row of houses that, on the face of it, looks like any other Victorian terrace.

But Spencer Street is a street with a difference, for it is run entirely and communally by the residents under the delightful name of Rainbow Co-operative.

They share a large garden and greenhouse, rich with produce and fruit trees to supplement their diet, and one of the 24 houses serves as a laundry, office, workshop and a meeting area where important life decisions are made.

There’s also a communal workshop equipped with tools, freezer and domestic equipment to cope with all the odd jobs that keep the houses in shape.

The residents are mixed in age, mainly between 35 to 40. They include children who play together and enjoy the street’s annual summer party, when the street is decorated and there is music, lots of food and drink. All past members of the street are invited and present members can invite friends.

The co-operative, seen as one of the country’s most successful, was formed in 1976 by a group of people who wished to live more communally.

Spencer Street was one of many rows of railway houses that had been built in New Bradwell to house the railway employees working at Wolverton Works. But as rail travel declined so the need for the workers – and housing - reduced. As a result the houses fell into disrepair and many were subsequently vandalised.

A decision was made in the early 1970’s to demolish the streets of railway houses in New Bradwell and build new, modern homes.

Spencer Street was saved at the last minute by a preservation order. At the time, the street was owned by the former Milton Keynes Development Corporation and in 1976 were approached by a group of people who were looking for premises so they could live more communally. It was decided that Spencer Street be renovated and offered to the group as long as enough like minded people could be found to occupy them.

In May 1978 the first tenants moved in, under the name of Rainbow Housing Co-operative. In March1992, Rainbow Housing Co-operative purchased all the properties numbered 1 to 24 inclusive from the Milton Keynes Development Corporation, including the adjoining land, so it now owns the street outright

Today, each and every member puts time and effort into the day to day running of the remarkable street. There is a monthly general meeting where the business discussed and sub groups such as the land group, maintenance group and finance group.

