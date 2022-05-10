Meet the man who has been elected Mayor of Milton Keynes town for the fifth year running

Paul Day was elected this week at the annual meeting of Newport Pagnell Town Council and will serve the town for another year.

The meeting also chose Cllr Binta Bah-Pokawa as vice chair of the council.

Both men have thanked town councillors for re-electing them to the positions.

Mayor Paul Day

Cllr Day, whose wife Sarah will be Mayoress, said: “I’d like to thank the other councillors for asking me to continue to chair the council.”

He added: “Sarah and I take great pride in being the Mayor and Mayoress of our wonderful town and really enjoy being involved in so many community activities and being able to serve as ambassadors promoting our town wherever we go.”

If you would like the Newport Pagnell Mayor to attend one of your events, p contact Sharon Bull at town council on 01908 618756 or email [email protected]