Two Milton Keynes dads whose podcasts about fatherhood have proved a hit with audiences say they have been blown away by the reaction they have received.

Relatable Dads Unscripted sees AJ and Ruel Dacosta talk about fatherhood in all its forms, including topics such as mental health, fatherhood, identity and mistakes that they have turned into lessons.

The podcast was started following a chat between the two dads, who both live in the Whitehouse area of Milton Keynes, in a gym.

Ruel is a familiar face to fans of ITV programme Ninja Warrior UK, where he features as the warrior Bulldog.

Ruel and AJ started the Relatable Dads podcast following a conversation in a gym, and in its early stages, it is attracting great audiences

He also appears on stunt programmes Ultimate Tag USA and Ultimate Tag Australia as the same character.

Explaining how the podcast started Ruel told the Citizen: “It all started with a conversation in the gym.

“Just two dads - both raised in single-parent homes - talking about how we’d made it our mission to become the dads we never had.

“We realised how much we had in common, how deep our conversations got, and how rare it was for men - especially dads - to open up like that.

“We started Relatable Dads Unscripted to share those conversations, not just with each other, but with the world.

“To remind dads that it’s okay to struggle, to question, to cry, to laugh... and that they’re not alone.

“We wanted to create the space we wish we had growing up - one that helps men show up as the best versions of themselves, without judgment.”

The podcast is very much in its infancy, at only a couple of weeks old, however Ruel said the pair had been blown away by the reaction they had received.

“The messages we’ve received from men have been nothing short of humbling,” he said.

“Dads opening up about things they’ve never spoken about before - from parenting challenges to mental health struggles.

“One man messaged to say our podcast helped him reconnect with his teenage son after years of distance. Another said he finally felt ‘seen.’

“The feedback from women has been just as powerful. Mums have told us they now understand their partners on a deeper level.

“Some have even started listening to episodes together with their spouses. It’s sparked honest conversations in households all over the UK.”

Video shorts of the podcast have already hit around 6,000 views, while the full length episodes are reaching around 2,000 listens per edition.

Topics covered range from serious subjects such as childhood trauma and mental health, through to light-hearted topics such as sports days turning into gladiator arenas and kids asking awkward questions.

Fans of the podcast cover the age spectrum, right down to their own children.

“Our kids are honestly our biggest fans,” Ruel said.

“My children have seen me compete on Ninja Warrior UK, and they have watched me do stunts on TV and film.

“But this podcast is their favourite thing - because it is helping people. That means everything.”

Ruel and AJ are both personal trainers by profession, and Ruel added the duo had big plans going forward, and wanted to use the podcast as a start for creating something bigger.

“In five years, we want to be a national brand, known for opening up honest conversations around fatherhood, masculinity, and mental health,” he said.

“But more than that, we want to build a charity for dads - something that supports fathers in practical ways - from nappies and bottles, to bonding activities, counselling, and community.

“We want to remove the stigma around men asking for help and make it normal for dads to talk, connect, and grow.”

The podcast is available through YouTube and all other podcast platforms.

