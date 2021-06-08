Meet the Milton Keynes schoolboys who have formed the youngest ever Nirvana tribute band in the UK

Three young teenagers from Milton Keynes who were not even born when Nirvana shot to fame have formed their own highly successful tribute band.

The youngsters, who call themselves Nerdvana, are already playing to packed audiences at local socially distanced gigs.

Tickets to see them sold out at The Craufurd Arms venue in Wolverton over the weekend and they already have a line-up of future bookings.

The trio comprises 13-year-old Charlie Tomlin on guitar and lead vocals, 14-year-old Kyle SG on bass guitar and backing vocals and 16 year old drummer Evan Mansell .

They formed last year during lockdown and their first performance was at a local pub in September. Since then they have gone from success to success and even have their own van with a Nerdvana logo - driven by parents.

All have been playing music for years and love listening to the 'grunge' sound of rock legends Nirvana, who achieved a worldwide following in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The band ended tragically on the April 5 1994 when their frontman Kurt Cobain died in Seattle, Washington at the age of 27.

Charlie, Kyle and Evan are taking the music world by storm

Here in MK decades later, Charlie first started playing rock music on his guitar when he was eight. He said: " I have always listened to rock music, from Sum 41 to Nirvana, but it was Nirvana that made me want to play guitar."

Kyle started playing bass at the age of 10. His musical Inspirations are Flea and Krist Novoselic and his favourite Bands are Royal Blood, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rage Against The Machine and the Foo Fighters.

The oldest band member Evan has been playing music since he was six or seven and his inspirations are Dave Lombardo, Jay Weinberg, Charlie Benante and Paul Bostaph.

Nerdvana's next big gig is at the MK Vibe Festival on July 24 - but tickets are already sold out.

Nerdvana - Charlie, Kyle and Evan