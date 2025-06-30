A ten-year-old boy from Milton Keynes who had open heart surgery shortly after being born is on course to win a prestigious karting title.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gillen Townshend is set to win the Milton Keynes Daytona In-Kart Cadet title next month, as with one round to go, he cannot mathematically be overtaken by his rivals.

Gillen spent the first month or so of his life in Great Ormond Street Hospital following open heart surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His interest in cars started not long after, with his mum Laura saying: “His first words were “dadda”, “mumma”, then “car”.

Gillen Townshend, ten, is on course to win the Milton Keynes Daytona In-Kart Cadet title next month

“It’s hilarious as neither myself or his dad have any real interest in cars or motorsports before Gillen did!

“He has always loved cars, but it’s fair to say he is pretty obsessed.”

Gillen races at Daytona’s 1,360 metre outdoor track at Bradwell Common in the city, which was originally designed by British Formula One driver James Hunt, and the International Circuit, which is widely considered one of the UK’s most challenging racetracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been racing since he was six years old at Daytona, starting in the bambino class.

“Having set the lap record, he then went and moved up early when he hit seven to the cadets’ class on the main track,” Laura said.

“Since then, he entered the championships and has a third place, and two second places, and now, having literally just turned ten, it looks like he will take the win for this season.

“Statistically nobody can beat him now, however, he is hoping to get a perfect score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So far he has got maximum points in most rounds, but as you have to drop two scores, he’s hoping to end with maximum points and get the perfect score, winning every single race and getting the fastest lap each time.”

After being given the green light by his consultant, Gillen pursued his dream of karting and now takes his trophies to his annual check-ups at the London hospital.

Gillen is hoping to continue his karting career however he explained it does not come cheap.

“It’s a very expensive hobby, especially if you want to make it your career,” Gillen said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My parents support me as much as they possibly can and they’re proud whether I win or lose, but unfortunately we don’t have thousands of pounds in the bank!”

Laura added: “A suit is about £300, so is a helmet, then there’s gloves, boots, a neck brace, knee pads, a bag to carry it all in, and each race is £100 at Daytona and is about £300 for the Daniel Ricciardo Series.

“These are considered the cheap options, as they are accessible arrive and drive formats.”

When he is not on the track, Gillen races on a simulator at Simply Race in Milton Keynes to get some extra practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to the future, Gillen said: “Everyone always asks if I want to get to Formula One, and obviously that would be amazing, but I just love racing, so I hope I can make it my job when I’m older, in whatever form that takes, and show people that dreams really can come true.”

If you are interested in finding out more about sponsoring Gillen, to enable him to further his racing career and reach his full potential email [email protected].

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.