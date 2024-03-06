Meet the Milton Keynes women set to shoot to fame as the oldest girl band in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Milton Keynes girl band that performed at local venues in the 1980s is set for a totally unexpected revival after a fluke happening.

Anita Tedder, Ruth Elder and Penny Griffiths are now aged almost 70, 62 and 56 respectively and settled into middle age thinking their band days were long behind them.

But instead of looking forward to retirement, they’ve just been signed for a record deal. And they’re digging out their old costumes ready to sing and dance again, despite two hip replacement operations between them.

The members of Zenana now - Anita, Penny and Ruth

The trio disbanded their electronica dance group Zenana 37 years ago, in 1987, after four years of performing at local venues including The Point, clubs, pubs and working mens’ clubs as well as national gig spots.

They recorded one single, called Witches to represent three strong women. But sadly it never charted.

"I think we disbanded due to disappointment,” said Penny, who was just 16 when she joined the band. “We had so many close calls but never quite made it. It was time to get on with our careers.”

Penny became a Club 18-30 rep, still singing at holiday venues. Anita trained to be a counsellor and psychotherapist while Ruth is a beautician.

Anita, Penny and Ruth back in the 1980s, when they performed at gigs all over Milton Keynes

Penny and Ruth married and became mums but the trio always stayed in touch. Two years ago they met up for Anita’s birthday party and “as a laugh” played the old backing track to Witches.

To their surprise, they slipped into their old dancing and singing routine to execute a perfect performance.

"It was the very next day that something spooky happened,” said Penny, who lives in Olney.

A young Bristol-based DJ, Kiernan Abbott, was browsing through a secondhand shop in Cornwall and found a copy of ‘Witches’. He played it and was so impressed that he played it in clubs in Los Angeles, Vienna and Paris. And it went down a storm.

Kiernan tracked down Anita via Facebook and, encouraged by Witches’ success, the former bandmates decided to digitally remaster four tracks they recorded nearly 40 years ago.

They put them on a 300-copy limited edition vinyl album – and this has now sold globally. They are also available to download here.

The music caught the attention of DJ Antalheitlager, MD of Rush Hour Records, based in Amsterdam .

He was so impressed that he has now signed up Zenana for a deal, which includes the distribution of a remastered 12-inch vinyl, a digital version, a remix of 'Witches' and as the band's 2023 EP.

"It’s just pure magic – like a dream,” said Penny. “It’s something we never expected to happen at our ages,”

She was responsible for many of the band’s distinctive costumes in the 1980s and they are all now frantically going through their wardrobes to see what can be reused.

"Not that I can fit into them after all these years!” she said.

Already Zenana have been booked to appear at the Bedford Fringe Festival and anticipate many more gigs will follow. Meanwhile, they’ve been invited to appear on This Morning next week.