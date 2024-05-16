Meet the new mayor of Milton Keynes, who is making history by choosing two young people as her official consorts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new female mayor has been selected to represent Milton Keynes for the next year, and she has come up with a brilliant choice of official consorts.

Cllr Marie Bradburn was officially bestowed the mayoralty at Milton Keynes City Council’s annual full council meeting yesterday (Wednesday) evening.

Traditionally the Mayor’s Consort is a family member, but on this occasion, Cllr Bradburn has invited two young people who are in in care to accompany her on official visits.

Having lived in Milton Keynes for almost 30 years, Mayor Bradburn has seen the city grow and flourish. She is a strong advocate of community involvement and wants to further encourage people from diverse backgrounds to come together.

Cllr Marie Bradburn is the new Mayor of Milton Keynes

She is particularly looking forward to celebrating major events taking place in the city this year, including the Midsummer Festival.

The themes of this year’s mayoralty will be education, young people, and active transport. As a keen cyclist herself, Mayor Bradburn would like to encourage more children and young people to travel sustainably across the city to reduce the impact of climate change.

Mayor Bradburn has represented the Bradwell ward since 2016 and has served on a number of committees, including Children and Young people and Health and Adult Social Care – all being issues she is very passionate about. She has also chaired the Corporate Parenting Panel since 2020 and has always been an advocate for children in care.

She has been a member of Bradwell Parish Council since 2012.

The Mayor will be showcasing the fantastic work of the city’s voluntary charitable sector.

She said: “I am truly honoured to be given the opportunity to serve the people of Milton Keynes as their Mayor. I will work tirelessly to ensure our city receives the accolades it truly deserves. Milton Keynes is proudly diverse and I look forward to working with everyone on the city’s journey as it goes from strength to strength.”

The mayoral charity selected for the year is Sieve MK Gateway. The charity is dedicated to addressing educational underachievement among young people, particularly BAME students. Mayor Bradburn co-founded SMK Gateway in 2007 to help children struggling through school, but has stepped back since 2020 to focus on her council duties.