Meet the parents who've been living in a TENT with 2 young children for 8 weeks in Milton Keynes

A family of four has been living in a tent in a field for two months because they say the council's housing department refuses to help them.

Michal Wiatrowski, his wife Monika and their two daughters aged nine and 11 sleep on makeshift mattresses in a Wolverton field, wash under the tap at a nearby cemetery and cook their meals on a camping gas stove.

They use the toilets in the town's Tesco store when it are open, but if not they are forced to use the bushes.

Michael and Monika Wiatrowski have been living in this tent with their two daughter for two months

"It's not a nice way to live, but we have no choice. We don't know what else to do," said Michal, who is 36 and came to Milton Keynes from Poland 10 years ago.

He has worked in various jobs, as has Monika.

But he family were evicted in July from their home on Greenleys by a private landlord because they had fallen into rent arrears when Michal lost his job during the lockdown.

"I was working for an agency, so did not get furlough pay," he said.

An umbrella shields the eating area

"We had a letter giving us one month's notice. The same day we had a letter from a locksmith saying the locks were going to be changed."

On the day the locks were changed, Michal says he was given 15 minutes notice to get possessions out of the house.

"We grabbed mattresses, duvets, and pillows and some clothes. But most of our things are still there and we can't get them.

"It is difficult for our daughters. They have very little.

The parents and children are living together in one tent

"Luckily we have Universal Credit and Child Benefit, so we have money for food."

Both girls started back to their schools this week and they get up at 4.30am to wash under the cemetery tap.

"We have to go there early to be private, because it's before people start walking about and seeing us," said Michal.

Sadly, the family privacy has been shattered on several occasions when they've been tormented by gangs of youths.

A makeshift washing line

"One gang came and there were 16 of them. They had baseball bats. They called us f...ing tramps and they threw stones and came into the tent. Now we dare not leave the tent in case they come again and take out things," said Michal.

"We don't have much stuff, but it's all we have."

Social services have become involved due to the children and are recommending that the family is housed, say the parents.

"But the council's housing department say they cannot help us because we were in rent arrears. But if we had a house, I could work now lockdown is over and we we could pay the rent," said Michal.

"The council says we must find a private rented property. But no private landlord will take us. We have tried everything."

The Citizen asked MK Council leader Pete Marland, who is a Labour councillor for the Wolverton ward, if anything can be done to help the family.

Michal and Monika

He said: "I am already looking into this and will offer any help we can as a council."