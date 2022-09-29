Meet the talented Milton Keynes man behind the video of Stormzy's new hit Mel Made Me Do It

Kalvadour Peterson was brought up in MK and attended Walton High before beginning his career as a graphic designer.

He branched out into stage design, live visuals and branding and has now become a multi-disciplinary filmmaker, working across the board of filmmaking, stage design/live visuals and branding.

Kalvadour, who goes under the abbreviated title of KLVDR, was approached by Stormzy to direct the video of his new comeback single ‘Mel Made Me Do It’, the rapper’s first solo project in almost three years.

Released last week, the track has already captured the excitement of fans all around the world. And Kalvadour’s video has also caused a sensation with its crisp visuals, flawless transitions and star-studded cameos.

Among the famous names are Jose Mourinho, Usain Bolt and Louis Theroux along with pioneers of Black British culture including Gabrielle, Ian Wright, Jazzie B, Malorie Blackman, Trevor Nelson, Dave, JME.

There is even a tribute to late SBTV founder Jamal Edwards.

Kalvadour, who now lives in London and is is currently signed to Pulse Films, hit the headlines this week of GreedySouth, a Zimbabwe-based media platform for youth culture, as well as The Face magazine.

In an interview with The Face he said he had a few ideas for scenes when Stormzy approached him to make the video, but then new concepts came along –which was why the film ended up being 11 minutes long.

"The key concept was the idea that Stormzy is in a whole new space, the happiest he has ever been,” he said.

"It later grew into a bigger idea as we brought in more cameos. This was not only about just him, it was about everything around what he represents as a voice in the scene. The influence and the doors that are being opened by everyone who has come before him and everyone who will come after.”

Kalvadour has also directed promos for J Hus, Dave, Mahalia, Wizkid and MHD along with campaigns for global brands such as Daimler, Apple, Adidas, Beats by Dre, Crep protect and the NBA.

