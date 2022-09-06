Meet the trendy headteacher appointed to lead Milton Keynes' newest school

Crimson-haired Vikki Pegg has this week been appointed Watling Primary, which is currently nearing completion on Whitehouse estate.

The school, part of the Denbigh Alliance Trust, is due to open in September next year and Vikki will join the trust in January to prepare.

She has been deputy headteacher in a local primary school since 2016 and this is a “natural progression” for her, says the Trust, which also runs Denbigh School and Watling Academy.

Vikki Pegg will be head of the new Watling Primary school in MK

Trust bosses say Vikki who will draw on her many years of primary expertise to lay firm foundations at primary level and will also be instrumental in the formative stages of the curriculum and the exciting extra-curricular activities that will be provided to children at the school.

Already Watling Primary has earned the title of one of the most eco-friendly schools in MK.

The building is designed to save on energy bills by capturing natural light and it will use solar panels and air source heat pumps to save on fossil fuels. It will even have intelligent controls that react to the weather to conserve energy.

Based on these ecological principles, students will benefit from a forest school focus with an emphasis on outdoor learning.