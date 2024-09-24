Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bunch of environmentally-conscious campaigners aged from 11 to 80 are back to living normal lives after a remarkable year-long battle to save a horse chestnut tree from being felled.

The fight began with a three-month camp out under the Newport Pagnell tree, where they set up a tent and organised shiifts to man it 24 hours a day, braving winter storms and freezing temperatures.

They organised a petition with hundreds of signatures and, on the day the tree choppers were due to take action, they formed a human chain around the tree to see them off.

"We never know when they might come back so there always has to be someone keeping guard. We will continue for as long as it takes,” vowed one of the campaigners, 68-year-old Maggie Gallagher, at the time.

The protesters camped out under the Newport Pagnell tree for three months

Meanwhile, the tree was given the name of Harry and locals come up regularly to hug the trunk, which was bedecked with ribbons.

There followed many months of complex negotiations, with the protesters taking on top council officials and insurance company giants in a bid to persuade them to change their minds.

Now finally this month, almost a year to the day after the David and Goliath-style battle began, the town is celebrating a partial victory.

The large tree, home to a variety of birds and wildlife, had graced North Square for as long as people could remember.

Tree specialists came last week to reduce the size of a tree - a compromise for all partties involved

The decision to fell it was made by the management company that runs nearby Polly’s Yard, a small complex of flats and houses. All the dwelling owners in the small complex are members of this and collectively they own and maintain the common land.

They company said a neighbouring property outside of Polly’s Yard had suffered some movement. Investigations by their insurers attributed this to “moisture reduction” in the clay soil caused by the proximity of the tree.

They applied to Milton Keynes City Council for permission to fell it and that consent was granted.

A spokesperson for the Polly’s Yard management company said at the time: "We regret the loss of these trees but must assume the professionals are correct when they identify them as the cause of difficulty to a neighhbouring dwelling.”

The tree became a home from home for Maggie Gallagher and her dog, who has since sadly passed away

But the campaigers, ranging from an 11-year-girl who visited the tree every day to 80-year-old Jenny who braved the camp-out, refused to give up hope.

"We tried everything,” said Maggie Gallagher. “Our aim was to get the council on our side so the insurance company could not be allowed to fell the tree.”

Finally, a compromise was agreed. The tree could be heavily pruned and reduced in size by a third to deter further growth and further possible damage.

The action took place last week, with the campaigners watching.

"It was a sad day. The tree looks significantly smaller. But it is still a victory for us as it is still alive,” said Maggie.

"It will continue to flourish and the birds will continue to nest in it. Already this week, a squirrel has returned to it and is feasting on the chestnuts.

"It’s been a long, hard battle but we would do it all over again to save the tree.”