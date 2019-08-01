Meet the woman who has flipped a million burgers for MCDonald's in Milton Keynes

A woman who has worked at McDonald's ever since it opened in MK 40 years ago says she has no intention of retiring.

Petra Corkett (pictured centre) has been a familiar face at the centre:mk restaurant since she joined at the age of 16 in 1979 and has seen millions of burgers cooked in that time.

McDonalds MK

She said: “I’ve seen a lot of changes in my 40 years at McDonald’s but what I’ve always noticed is how fantastic the people are. I couldn’t imagine working anywhere else and don’t see myself stopping any time soon.”

McDonald’s was one of the first stores to open in the shopping centre and Petra has been there since the start. As her first and only job, she has thrived in numerous diverse roles, working with a total of 18 business managers during her career and witnessing four restaurant renovations.

To mark Petra's 40 year milestone, Milton Keynes franchisee Ken Tomkins and his leadership team hosted a anniversary celebration with gifts and a special cake

The centre:mk’s centre director attended the presentation and gave Petra a Star of the Month award for her hard work and dedication.

Ken Tomkins said: “It’s been amazing to work with Petra over the years and we’re all so proud of everything she has achieved. Here at McDonald’s, we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate Petra’s achievements and show how valued she is.

"Petra has been an asset to the business and her years of dedication are very much appreciated.”