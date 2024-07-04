Meet the young boy who's been sleeping in a tent for a year to help Milton Keynes cause
Joshua Fuller wanted to raise money for Willen Hospice, which cared for both his gran and his grandad before they died.
Inspired by the story of Devon boy Max Woosey, who spent 1000 nights under canvas, he decided to pitch a tent on the patio of his parents’ home.
That was on June 30 2023 – and Joshua has not slept in a bedroom ever since.
So far his efforts have raised a staggering £5,362 for the hospice through a special fundraising page set up by his mum Emily Fuller. You can view the page here.
Emily said Joshua was now on his third tent after two had been battered by wind and rain.
"He has no problem sleeping,” she said. “Even if the air goes out of his air bed, he’ll still sleep through it.
"When we went on a family holiday to my sister’s house in Ibiza, she bought Joshua a little pop-up tent that we put down the side of the house so he could carry on camping.
"I keep trying to tell him that he should be proud of himself. He says, ‘yeah, yeah, whatever’.”
Joshua is a keen Scout and even took his tent along to a pack camp, when the rest of the members were sleeping in a dormitory.
The Scout leaders are now looking into whether they can create a special badge for him for his efforts.