Meet Victoria and Fiona, the two good witches of Milton Keynes

Two city white witches are throwing a witchcraft festival for celebrate all that is spiritual and pagan,

The festival, aptly called WITCH, is to be held on June 14 and June 15 at the Scots sport and social club in Bletchley and will be filled with workshops, traders, exhibitors and live music.

It’s billed as a vibrant, inclusive gathering where shared passions and values come alive, and there is even camping available so people can make a full weekend of it.

The organisers are the city’s two resident witches, Fiona Knight and Victoria Howlett, who met through the Witchy Social and connected over their shared beliefs in equality, unity and paganism.

Witches Fiona Knight and Victoria Howlett

Victoria is the owner of Emporium MK, a centre for crystals, magical goods and numerous workshops for people of all ages in Bletchley’s Albert Street, while Fiona brings her creativity and organisational skills to the festival.

Together, they focus on creating a space that embodies their values and invites people to connect, learn, and celebrate all that is pagan.

They said: “Whether you're seeking to learn, connect, shop, or simply soak up the atmosphere, WITCH has something for everyone. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a vibrant, inclusive gathering where shared passions and values come alive.

"Whether you're a seasoned practitioner or just curious about the craft, this event is perfect for anyone interested in spirituality, paganism, and witchcraft. Come connect with like-minded individuals, learn new practices, and embrace your inner witch.”

Scenes from last years successful WITCH festival in Milton Keynes

The pair are keen to recruit volunteers to help with the festival. They will enjoy benefits such as free entry, free camping, a barbecue on the Friday night and snacks and drinks all weekend.

If anyone is interested in volunteering, they can email [email protected].

Meanwhile, tickets for the festival can be pre-purchased on the WITCH website here.

‘White witches’ is a term used to describe practitioners of witchcraft who focus on using magic for good and benevolent purposes and ethical practices, often centred around healing, protection, and positive energy. They avoid actions that could harm others or cause imbalance.

They are different from those who dabble in "black magic" or practices that could be considered harmful.

