Member of the public saves woman's life with CPR following crash on M1 at Milton Keynes

He’s been given a special award by police
By Sally Murrer
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:04 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 11:04 GMT
Thames Valley Police’s chief constable has awarded a member of the public after he saved a woman’s life by carrying out CPR following a road traffic collision on the M1 near Milton Keynes.

Chief Constable Jason Hogg presented Chris Geraghty with the commendation for his actions at a ceremony at the police training centre in Sulhamstead.

At around 6.30pm on 10 August 2022, a car collided with a lorry on the M1. Chris stopped his own car and found the rear seat passenger of the car unresponsive and without a pulse.

Chief Constable Jason Hogg presents Chris Geraghty with his awardChief Constable Jason Hogg presents Chris Geraghty with his award
He removed the woman from the car and started CPR, assisted by an off-duty police officer.

The ambulance arrived and they took over and were able to stabilise the woman’s condition.

Chris said: “I was grateful to be able to provide assistance at a critical moment. I am honoured to receive this commendation and my thoughts are with the lady I helped and her family.”

A TVP spokesperson said: “Because of Chris’s quick thinking and calm professional approach to a life-threatening situation, he without doubt saved the life of the victim.”