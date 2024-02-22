Member of the public saves woman's life with CPR following crash on M1 at Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley Police’s chief constable has awarded a member of the public after he saved a woman’s life by carrying out CPR following a road traffic collision on the M1 near Milton Keynes.

Chief Constable Jason Hogg presented Chris Geraghty with the commendation for his actions at a ceremony at the police training centre in Sulhamstead.

At around 6.30pm on 10 August 2022, a car collided with a lorry on the M1. Chris stopped his own car and found the rear seat passenger of the car unresponsive and without a pulse.

Chief Constable Jason Hogg presents Chris Geraghty with his award

He removed the woman from the car and started CPR, assisted by an off-duty police officer.

The ambulance arrived and they took over and were able to stabilise the woman’s condition.

Chris said: “I was grateful to be able to provide assistance at a critical moment. I am honoured to receive this commendation and my thoughts are with the lady I helped and her family.”