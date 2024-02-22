Member of the public saves woman's life with CPR following crash on M1 at Milton Keynes
Thames Valley Police’s chief constable has awarded a member of the public after he saved a woman’s life by carrying out CPR following a road traffic collision on the M1 near Milton Keynes.
Chief Constable Jason Hogg presented Chris Geraghty with the commendation for his actions at a ceremony at the police training centre in Sulhamstead.
At around 6.30pm on 10 August 2022, a car collided with a lorry on the M1. Chris stopped his own car and found the rear seat passenger of the car unresponsive and without a pulse.
He removed the woman from the car and started CPR, assisted by an off-duty police officer.
The ambulance arrived and they took over and were able to stabilise the woman’s condition.
Chris said: “I was grateful to be able to provide assistance at a critical moment. I am honoured to receive this commendation and my thoughts are with the lady I helped and her family.”
A TVP spokesperson said: “Because of Chris’s quick thinking and calm professional approach to a life-threatening situation, he without doubt saved the life of the victim.”