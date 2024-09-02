Members of Milton Keynes Hindu community invite police and MPs to join them in special 'festival of protection'
Members of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS UK), chose to celebrate the annual Hindu festival
of Raksha Bandhan with local officers as well as NHS staff and city MPs Callum Anderson and Emily Darlington.
Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival that marks the respect and affection between brothers and sisters.
Raksha means protection, Bandhanmeans bond.
On the day, siblings tie a colorful Rakhi (sacred thread) around their wrists and take a vow to protect each other.
“A spokesperson for the community said: “As with much of Hindu philosophy it is the symbolism that is everlastingand HSS UK has been at the forefront of articulating the values symbolised in a modern and practical way.
"This year therefore they articulated the Raksha Bandhan theme of mutual respect and protection by taking tying rakhis to key workers in Milton Keynes.
One guest said: “One of the highlights for me was explanation ofthe cultural and historical significance behind the celebration, making it more meaningful for everyone. It was heartwarming to see how these traditions bring people together andstrengthen the bonds of love and protection between siblings.”
Emily Darlington, MP of Milton Keynes Central said: “The message we are taking to Westminster is that our diversity is our strength. As British Hindus, you bring diversity to Milton Keynes and the UK, but you also bring strength.”
Callum Anderson, MP of Buckingham and Bletchley said: “It is really special that we are able to recognise the economic, social and cultural contributions that British Hindus are making to Milton Keynes.
Police were also impressed with the ceremony. Guest PC Joe Swan said: “There are many unsung heroes within the communities. Sir Robert Peel who set up the police force once said ‘the people are the police and the police are the people.’
"Police officers are members of the public too, we are humans as well. It is really nice to see members of the community coming to support the police, to protect the police as well as the police protect them.”